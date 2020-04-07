More from Star Tribune
Business
CDC issuing new guidelines for essential workers
The guidance is a small step toward reopening the country.
Coronavirus
Trump: WHO needs to 'get their priorities right'
President Donald Trump on Wednesday doubled down on his claims about the World Health Organization.
Coronavirus
Second vaccine trial for COVID-19 begins in U.S.
This one uses a skin-deep shot instead of the usual deeper jab.
Coronavirus
Hudson man plays trumpet in parking lot for nursing home residents
Retired pastor John Brekke played his trumpet in the parking lot of a Hudson nursing home as residents shelter in their rooms because of the coronavirus.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 32; clearing skies and getting colder
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast