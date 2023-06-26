More from Star Tribune
Nation
A heat wave affecting Texas to Florida is expected to expand northward
A heat wave that has taxed the Texas power grid and threatens to bring record high temperatures to the state is expected to expand north and east during the coming week, a forecaster with the National Weather Service said Monday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Clearing skies, high 80
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, June 26
World
Spain announces new department to study effects of very hot weather on health
Spain sweltered in its first official heat wave of the year on Monday as the government announced a new department to investigate and alleviate the effects of extreme temperatures on human health.
World
Germany to roll out measures against heat wave deaths, drawing lessons from France
The German government said Monday it is launching a campaign against deaths from heat waves that are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.
Weather
Morning forecast: Lingering showers, mostly sunny later; high 80
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, June 26