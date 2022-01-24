More from Star Tribune
Local Minnesota foster care system perpetuates legacy of racist boarding schools, Native mothers say
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Clear and cold, wind chill advisory later tonight
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Monday, January 24, 2022.
Business
Snow blankets Athens, Greek islands and Turkey's Istanbul
Heavy snowfall disrupted air and road traffic Monday in the Greek capital of Athens and neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while most of Greece, including — unusually — several Aegean islands, and much of Turkey were blanketed by snow.
World
Tropical storm Ana floods Madagascar's capital; 34 dead
Tropical storm Ana has caused widespread flooding in Madagascar, including in the capital city, raising the death toll from recent heavy rains to 34 people and displacing more than 55,000, officials said Monday.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 10; bitter cold Tuesday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 24
Local
Volunteers help with counting eagles at roosting sites
Jeb Barzen is an expert in sandhill cranes.