More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Chilly with gusty winds, high 46; snowflakes up north
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Oct. 13
Nation
DeSantis eases voting rules in counties devastated by Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday issued an executive order expanding voting access for the midterm elections in three counties where Hurricane Ian destroyed polling places and displaced thousands of people.
World
Tropical Storm Karl heads back at Mexico's south Gulf coast
Tropical Storm Karl turned to the south on Thursday and headed for Mexico's Gulf coast, though forecasters said it was unlikely to reach hurricane force.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cooler, breezy, high 46
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Oct. 13
Nation
A Katrina survivor with a disability tells her story
Karen Nix was working at Tulane Medical Center, monitoring the vitals of patients, when the levees failed and Hurricane Katrina flooded New Orleans on August 29, 2005.