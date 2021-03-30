More from Star Tribune
Nation
Tennessee flood deaths rise to 6 with more rain coming
Tennessee emergency officials have reported a sixth person died in flash flooding over the weekend, and four of the six deaths involved cars.
Nation
Crews battling Black Hills wildfires hampered by strong wind
High winds Tuesday hampered firefighters battling wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota that have forced the evacuations of more than 400 homes and closed the Mount Rushmore National Memorial.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Chilly and breezy, mix of sun and clouds
It'll struggle to get into the low 40s this afternoon.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cooler and windy, high 45
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, March 30
Nation
Czech billionaire among 5 killed in Alaska helicopter crash
A helicopter carrying guides and guests on a heli-skiing excursion north of Anchorage slammed into a mountain and then rolled downhill hundreds of feet, killing the pilot and four of the five passengers, officials said Monday.