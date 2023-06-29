More from Star Tribune
Nation
A deadly heat wave is blanketing the South and spreading east
An oppressive heat wave blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and one in Louisiana blanketed the South on Thursday, as authorities warned of dangerous, triple-digit temperatures.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Chance of storms, high 89
Air quality alerts are still in effect around Minnesota. There is a chance for some isolated storms Thursday night.
Business
Central US is now getting worst of the drought. Corn crops are stressed, rivers are running low
Mike Shane's Illinois farm got a nice soaking on May 8, shortly after he planted his corn crop. Since then, rain has been hard to come by.
Business
Break in weather eases airline backups, yet new storm fronts threaten to rain on July 4 travel plans
Backups are easing at U.S. airports thanks to a break in the weather, but United Airlines continues to struggle, accounting for more than 80% of canceled flights in the United States early Thursday.
Business
How's the weather up there? It'll be harder for Alaska to tell as a longtime program goes off air
Before Morris Nashoanak heads out for days in search of bearded seals, beluga whales or salmon, he catches the weather on TV.