World
Typhoon deaths in Philippines top 100, mayors appeal for aid
The governor of an island province in the central Philippines said Sunday at least 63 people died in the devastation wrought by Typhoon Rai in more than half of the towns that managed to contact him, bringing the death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the country this year to at least 112.
Paul Douglas
Dwindling Odds of White Christmas Much of USA
The northern half of Minnesota may pick up another 2-5" by Christmas, but this week looks relatively mild, with daytime highs mostly in the 30s. ECMWF predicts 40F and rain showers on Christmas Eve. Santa may need to load up toys in his red SUV Friday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Governor: No one still missing in Kentucky after tornadoes
All of the people reported missing in Kentucky after tornadoes swept through the state last weekend have been accounted for, Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday.
Nation
Tornadoes' toll: Family members mourn those they lost
Annistyn Rackley was an outgoing and energetic 9-year-old who didn't let a rare liver condition prevent her from the activities she loved: swimming, dancing and cheerleading, her great-aunt Sandra Hooker said.