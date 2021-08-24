More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Chance of evening storms, high 88
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 24
Storms bring hail, wind, power outages and much needed rain
The Twin Cities is in for a soggy day today, according to the National Weather Service.
'Afghan:' Migrant graves in Turkey testify to border perils
Plain concrete gravestones painted with a number and the word "Afghan" are all that mark the final resting places of dozens of unidentified migrants who died trying to enter Turkey through the rugged mountainous border with Iran.
Morning forecast: Stormy Tuesday, high 88
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 24
California firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires
More than 13,500 firefighters were working Monday to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee to safety.