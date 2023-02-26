More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Michigan power line work continues, California gets breather
Some Michigan residents faced a fourth straight day in the dark Sunday as crews continued working to restore power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses in the Detroit metropolitan area following last week's ice storm.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Calm and sunny, high 36
Sunday afternoon gets bright and stays dry. Keep an eye out for a wintery mix into Monday that may cause for a messy morning commute.
Politics
Jill Biden sees East Africa drought up close, seeks more aid
U.S. first lady Jill Biden got an up-close look Sunday at the historic East Africa drought as she walked along arid land and listened as some Maasai women described how their children and livestock are going hungry. She appealed for more countries to join the United States to help alleviate the suffering.
Weather
Morning forecast: Dry and calm, high 34
Things should stay sunny and dry most of Sunday. Watch for a wintery mix into Monday morning.
World
Bus overturns in Croatia; 1 dead, several injured
A bus has overturned in Croatia, killing one person and injuring several, police said on Sunday.