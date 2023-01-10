More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Calm and foggy, high 30
Things remain dry and foggy in the metro area Tuesday. Air quality alerts continue, so if you have breathing issues it's recommended you take it easy.
Nation
NOAA: Ian, drought supercharged US weather extremes in 2022
Costly weather disasters kept raining down on America last year, pounding the nation with 18 climate extremes that caused at least $1 billion in damage each, totaling more than $165 billion, federal climate scientists calculated Tuesday.
Nation
California storms persist with deluges, mudslide threats
California saw little relief from drenching rains Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms swamped roads, turned rivers into gushing flood zones and forced thousands of people to flee from towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since last week.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 30; light snow likely tonight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 10
Nation
California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away
As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state's central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.