More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis City Council election: Jenkins wins, fending off Stevenson; Cashman, Osman win
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis City Council election: Jenkins wins, fending off Stevenson; Cashman, Osman win
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis City Council election: Jenkins wins, fending off Stevenson; Cashman, Osman win
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis City Council election: Jenkins wins, fending off Stevenson; Cashman, Osman win
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Breezy, high 51
Things stay dry and cloudy Wednesday afternoon with winds picking up later in the day.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 53
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 8
Nation
Red hot October almost guarantees 2023 will be the hottest year on record
and the fifth straight month with such a mark in what will now almost certainly be the warmest year ever recorded.
Paul Douglas
First Hints Of El Nino Showing Up?
A morning shower gives way to a drier wind whipping up later today. Thursday brings a little rain over southern MN with some snow up north. Friday will be the chilliest day statewide with metro highs near 40F. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 41; cloudy with scattered showers possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.