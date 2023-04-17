More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Breezy and cool, high 46
Things stay breezy and dry Monday afternoon. Flooding is impacting much of northern Minnesota.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy start, then sun; high 46
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, April 17
Paul Douglas
Quiet Monday - Another Rain/Snow System Later This Week
We got a rude reminder on Sunday that snow can occur in April. The good news is that it'll be a quieter start to the work week today and Tuesday. Despite this quiet start, eyes turn quickly to a system that could have both rain and snow components during the second half of the week. - D.J. Kayser
Local
In Hennepin County, outdoor warning sirens still key to delivering severe weather alerts
Sirens will sound Thursday as part of a Severe Weather Awareness Week drill.