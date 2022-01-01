More from Star Tribune
Vikings Souhan: Rodgers, Packers could get last laugh in Zimmer-Spielman-Cousins Era of Vikings football
Official: Nearly 1K homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire
A Colorado official says nearly 1,000 homes were destroyed, hundreds more were damaged, and three people are missing after a wildfire charred numerous neighborhoods in a suburban area at the base of the Rocky Mountains.
Kentucky storm brings flooding, lost power, possible tornado
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Saturday as powerful storms ripped through the state causing flash floods, power outages and property damage, including from a possible tornado in Hopkinsville.
Dangerous Wind Chills Continue But Sunday Will Be Slightly Warmer
Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings remain in place through Sunday morning across most of the state, and morning lows in the Twin Cities will be even colder than Saturday morning. However, we will climb above zero for highs on Sunday, and then into the 20s and 30s to begin the first work week of 2022. - D.J. Kayser
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration.
Omicron's New Year's cocktail: Sorrow, fear, hope for 2022
Sorrow for the dead and dying, fear of more infections to come and hopes for an end to the coronavirus pandemic were — again — the bittersweet cocktail with which the world said good riddance to 2021 and ushered in 2022.