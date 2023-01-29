More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Bitter cold, high 5
Watch out for cold temperatures and wind the rest of Sunday. There isn't any snow in the forecast this week aside for a slight chance Saturday.
Morning forecast: Wind chill advisory, high 5
Our cold snap continues Sunday. There is a wind chill advisory impacting most of Minnesota. Bundle up!
Nation
Hawaii firefighter injured when swept away in storm drain
A Hawaii firefighter was critically injured when he was swept into a storm drain and carried the length of eight football fields until being dumped on the shoreline, officials said.
Paul Douglas
Becoming Fairly Sunny Sunday But With Bitterly Cold Temperatures
It'll be a fairly sunny but cold Sunday in the metro with highs climbing into the mid-single digits. The coldest day of this stretch will be Monday when highs could struggle to get above zero. Good news: teens already start to return Tuesday. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of -2; cloudy and bitterly cold
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.