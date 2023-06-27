More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Afternoon forecast: Air quality alert, high 86
More wildfire smoke means more air quality alerts for Minnesota.
Spain: Heat strokes and dehydration deaths soared in summer of 2022, the hottest year on record
Deaths in Spain from heat stroke and dehydration in the hottest months of 2022 — the hottest year on record — jumped by 88% compared to the same period in 2021, the National Statistics Institute said Tuesday.
Morning forecast: Smoke-filtered sun, high 86
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, June 27
What is a heat dome? Scorching temperatures in Texas are expected to spread to the north and east
Scorching temperatures brought on by a ''heat dome'' have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state before they are expected to expand to other parts of the U.S. during the coming week, putting even more people at risk.
Paul Douglas
Warmer And Mainly Sunny Tuesday - Severe Threat Wednesday
We'll watch sunny and dry conditions in the Twin Cities on Tuesday, though a few storms will be possible in northern Minnesota. Rain chances move into the metro Tuesday Night into Wednesday, and a few storms in southern Minnesota Wednesday could be strong. - D.J. Kayser