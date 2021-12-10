More from Star Tribune
Nation
2 dead in Arkansas tornado; roof collapse at Illinois Amazon
At least two people were killed Friday night when a reported tornado ripped through an Arkansas nursing home, and emergency crews in southern Illinois were also responding to reports of injuries at an Amazon warehouse after a roof collapsed amid storms there.
Local
Twin Cities area preps to dig out after a night of heavy snowfall
Parts of the Twin Cities metro could see close to a foot of snow. Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies, which started at 9 p.m.
Paul Douglas
Winter Storm Slowly Ends Friday Night - Quieter Weekend Ahead
The winter storm impacting the region will continue to bring snow, heavy at times, to southern Minnesota through Friday Night before tapering off. As we head into the weekend we're expecting quiet conditions with highs in the 30s. However, we could see record highs Wednesday! - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 23, with periods of snow accumulating up to a foot
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
New York's COVID surge is back — and so is its mask mandate
Facing a cold-weather surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.