Weather
Afternoon forecast: 98, sunny and hot
It's day eight of our heat wave. An excessive heat warning continues in the metro area until 8 p.m., with a slight risk of storms and a better chance tomorrow.
Weather
Today's forecast: High 98 as heat wave peaks
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, June 10
World
Wild wind and flooding rain lash southeast Australian state
Wild weather in southeast Australia toppled trees, trapping people in cars and houses, cut power to more than 200,000 homes and unleashed flooding that claimed at least one life.
World
Building collapse kills 11 after monsoon flooding in Mumbai
A dilapidated building collapsed following heavy rains in the western Indian city of Mumbai, killing at least 11 people and injuring seven others, police said Thursday.
Weather
UPDATED - Excessive Heat Warning For Twin Cities Metro Today
The latest wave of heat peaks today with upper 90s, even 100 degrees over western Minnesota. Unlike last week, dew points are high, making for a heat index above 100F later today. An Excessive Heat Warning may be issued by NOAA. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson