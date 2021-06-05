More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 98, hot, sunny and breezy
We're in for some record-breaking heat, with a chance of storms in northern Minnesota. The warmth will continue.
World
Severe weather in Germany: Girl hit by car after lightning
Authorities issued severe weather warnings Saturday for parts of western Germany, a day after a man was killed and a 12-year-old girl was seriously injured in separate storm-related incidents.
World
Floods and mudslides kill 6, another 5 missing in Sri Lanka
Flash floods and mudslides triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka have killed at least six people and left five missing, while more than 5,000 are displaced, officials said Saturday.
Weather
Morning forecast: 98, sunny and breezy
There's a heat advisory this weekend, with more warm weather on the way.
Evening forecast: Low of 73 and very warm, ahead of more record heat
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.