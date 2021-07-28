More from Star Tribune
East Metro
St. Paul police press search for thief after SUV found with dog dead inside
Police place blame squarely on the thief, yet they remind people not to leave their pets unattended in vehicles.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 98, hot and muggy, more storms
There's a heat warning, and we'll see wildfire smoke again tomorrow.
Nation
California, Nevada governors to tour site of huge wildfire
The governors of California and Nevada on Wednesday planned to tour the state line area blackened by one of several massive wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes in the West.
Nation
Countries in southeast Europe brace for heat wave
Authorities in several southeast European countries have issued weather warnings before a heat wave in the region expected Thursday that is set to push temperatures to as high as 43 C (109.4 F) in inland areas.
Sports
Olympics Latest: Latvia wins gold in men's 3-on-3
The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year's delay because of the coronavirus pandemic: