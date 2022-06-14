More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Dangerous heat wave descends on parts of Midwest and South
Much of the Midwest and a swath of the South braced for a potentially dangerous and deadly heat wave on Tuesday, with temperatures that could reach record highs in some places and combine with humidity to make it feel like it's 100 degrees or hotter in spots.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 98, heat index of 103, some clouds
There's an excessive heat warning for the Twin Cities metro area, with a heat advisory for the surrounding area, until 8 p.m. There's a chance of rain Wednesday.
Nation
3 missing, swept away in drainage ditch after severe storms
A child and two adults were missing Tuesday after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee a day earlier following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and parts of the South, authorities said.
Weather
Excessive heat today and temps of 100 degrees this weekend
An excessive heat warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. in the seven-county metro area and will last until 8 p.m.
Nation
Yellowstone closed after historic floods; some areas cut off
Communities bordering Yellowstone National Park were isolated and tourists stranded Tuesday after record floodwaters knocked out roads and bridges in Montana and Wyoming and forced the closure of all entrances to the park.