Sports
Brainerd International Raceway ready for its big weekend
Kristi Copham talks Brainerd International Raceway's Trans Am Series event.
Nation
Pence: CDC will issue new guidance for reopening schools
Vice President Mike Pence says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be issuing new guidance for the reopening of schools in the fall.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 75; storms, possibly strong, and humid
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Minnesota's 30 Days of Prayer seeks spiritual insights into police, political problems
30 Days of Prayer encourages people to grieve "multiple layers of trauma."
Video
Minnesota Ironman returns to training after beating COVID-19
Ben O'Donnell was in the ICU with COVID-19 for nearly a month. Now he's continuing his training to compete in Ironman in November.