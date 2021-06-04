Paul Douglas

Hot enough for 'ya? The polite answer from later today into at least Sunday is "yes, thank you very much". An antiperspirant-testing airmass of western origin will overspread the state and temperatures will soar as much as 20 degrees above average through the weekend, with some upper 90s, even 100 degrees possible over central and western Minnesota, where the air will be drier, heating up faster. Don't forget the sunscreen.