Afternoon forecast: 96 and sunny
There's an air quality alert and fire risk with the hot, dry air. Northern Minnesota has a chance of strong storms tonight.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 96 as heat wave arrives
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, June 4
Local
Air quality alert issued for east-central Minnesota, including metro
The alert will be in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, which will also see sultry weather, with a high in the 90s.
Evening forecast: Low of 69; partly cloud and mild; record heat possible Friday and Saturday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Paul Douglas: Mid to upper 90s will set new heat records
Hot enough for 'ya? The polite answer from later today into at least Sunday is "yes, thank you very much". An antiperspirant-testing airmass of western origin will overspread the state and temperatures will soar as much as 20 degrees above average through the weekend, with some upper 90s, even 100 degrees possible over central and western Minnesota, where the air will be drier, heating up faster. Don't forget the sunscreen.