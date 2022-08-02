More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 95, hot and humid
Humidity increases this afternoon, and it could feel like 105, with an excessive heat warning in the Twin Cities metro area. Isolated storms are possible tonight.
Nation
Despite dangers, deep roots make Appalachia hard to leave
This tiny sliver of a town off a state highway in eastern Kentucky has been home to Brenda Francis and her husband, Paul, for decades.
World
Africa lays out goals ahead of UN climate summit
African officials outlined their priorities for the upcoming U.N. climate summit, including a push to make heavily polluting rich nations compensate poor countries for the environmental damage done to them.
Nation
After the rain comes the heat in flooded Kentucky towns
The rain that unleashed massive floods in Appalachian mountain communities was diminishing on Tuesday, leaving survivors to face a new threat: baking in the heat as they try to recover.
Nation
Rain aids in fight against California wildfire that killed 2
When ash began to fall and his throat was burning from the smoke, Franklin Thom decided it was time to leave the city where he grew up on the edge of the national forest in California.