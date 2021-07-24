More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 94; hot, hazy and breezy
The humidity is falling, but the heat is here to stay.
World
Monsoon rains flood Philippine villages, thousands evacuate
Thousands of residents fled flooded communities and swollen rivers in the Philippine capital and outlying provinces Saturday after days of torrential monsoon rains, which left at least one villager dead, officials said.
World
Man in central China survives 3 days in flooded garage
A man in central China was rescued after spending three days trapped in a flooded underground garage following torrential rains, while at least four bodies were found after a traffic tunnel was drained, a news report said Saturday.
Weather
Morning forecast: 94, clearing skies, less humid
Overnight rain is giving way to clearing skies and less humidity, with more heat on the way.
World
Residents of flood-hit German towns tell of short lead time
Like other residents of his town in Germany, Wolfgang Huste knew a flood was coming. What nobody told him, he says, was how bad it would be.