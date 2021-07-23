More from Star Tribune
Nation
Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze
The nation's largest wildfire raged through southern Oregon on Friday but crews were scaling back some night operations as hard work and weaker winds helped reduce the spread of flames even as wildfires continued to threaten homes in neighboring California.
World
Landslides, monsoon flooding kill over 100 in western India
Landslides and flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rain hit parts of western India, killing more than 100 people, officials and news reports said Friday. More than 1,000 people trapped by floodwaters were rescued.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 94, heat advisory
It'll be hot and hazy, with a heat index of 100 in some areas, and a chance of storms later today and early Saturday.
World
Typhoon to bring heavy rains to Taiwan, China over weekend
A typhoon is forecast to bring heavy rains to Taiwan and coastal China over the weekend, days after the worst flooding on record in a central Chinese province caused at least 51 deaths.
World
Flood deaths in central Chinese city climb to 51
The death toll from catastrophic flooding in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou has risen to 51, state media reported Friday.