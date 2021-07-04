More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 93, sunny
There's a heat advisory near Marshall and a slight chance of storms. Dry conditions make fireworks dangerous.
Nation
Governor: Heat death toll at least 95 in Oregon alone
A Pacific Northwest heat wave has killed at least 95 people in Oregon alone, a number that state's governor called "absolutely unacceptable."
Nation
Drilling nearly done to demolish rest of collapsed condo
Demolition specialists bored holes for explosive charges Sunday as they prepared to bring down the precarious but still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building. The work has suspended the search-and-rescue mission, but officials said it would eventually open up new areas for rescue teams to explore.
World
Cuba evacuates 70,000 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches
Cuba evacuated 70,000 people along the island's southern region on Sunday amid fears that Tropical Storm Elsa could unleash heavy flooding after battering several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people.
Weather
Morning forecast: Hot and dry, high 93
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.