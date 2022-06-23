More from Star Tribune
St. Paul As St. Paul schools keep losing students, teachers union and board members ask: What's the plan?
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 93, mostly sunny
It'll be summery, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight north and west of the Twin Cities. There's a line of showers and thunderstorms headed our way late Friday into Saturday morning.
World
Water receding slowly in flood-hit northeast Bangladesh
Water levels were slowly receding Thursday in major rivers in Bangladesh's flood-hit northeast, bringing hopes of relief to millions of Bangladeshis, but woes continued in India's northeast, where 5.5 million people remained affected, officials said.
Weather
Morning forecast: Hot and sunny, high 93
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, June 23
Business
Crowds flock to Yellowstone as park reopens after floods
Throngs of tourists gleefully watched the legendary Old Faithful geyser shoot towering bursts of steaming water while others got stuck in "bison jams" on picturesque valley roads as visitors returned Wednesday for the partial reopening of Yellowstone National Park after destructive floods.
Evening forecast: Low of 67 and clear; one-day warmup is coming
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.