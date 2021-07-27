More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 93, heat advisory, mostly sunny and hazy
There's a risk of storms later today and tomorrow.
World
Huge hailstones force shut Italian highway in extreme storm
Hailstones the size of tennis balls temporarily closed a highway in northern Italy and damaged dozens of cars, in an extreme example of a weather phenomenon that an agricultural lobby said Tuesday has intensified in recent years.
World
Residents mourn drowned subway riders in central China
Residents laid bouquet after bouquet, the neatly tied yellow and white flowers standing on end, on Tuesday outside an entrance to a subway station in central China where 14 people died last week after a record-breaking downpour flooded large swaths of Henan province.
Nation
Inside a KKK murder plot: Grab him up, take him to the river
Joseph Moore breathed heavily, his face slick with nervous sweat. He held a cellphone with a photo of a man splayed on the floor; the man appeared dead, his shirt torn apart and his pants wet.
Weather
Morning forecast: More heat, high 93; slight chance of storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, July 27