Weather
Afternoon forecast: 93, hazy sun, chance of scattered storms
The drought continues, with a chance of scattered storms this evening and more hot and dry weather on the way.
World
Heavy flooding hits central China; subways inundated
Heavy flooding has hit central China following unusually heavy rains, with the subway system in the city of Zhengzhou inundated with rushing water.
Nation
Extreme weather fuels Oregon wildfires; outside help sought
The threat of thunderstorms and lightning has prompted officials in fire-ravaged Oregon to ask for help from outside the Pacific Northwest to prepare for additional blazes as many resources are already devoted to a massive forest fire.
Local
Colorado man drowns when storm capsizes canoe in Minnesota
A Colorado man has drowned after a severe storm moving through the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota capsized his canoe, sheriff's officials said Tuesday.