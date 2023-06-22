More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 92, mostly sunny
There's still some haze but Thursday should stay mostly sunny and warm.
Nation
Tornadoes, hail and hurricane-force winds tear through west Texas, killing 4 people in small town
A line of severe storms produced what a meteorologist calls a rare combination of multiple tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail in west Texas, killing at least four people, injuring nine and causing significant damage around the town of Matador, a meteorologist said Thursday.
World
Tropical Storm Bret barrels toward eastern Caribbean at near-hurricane strength
A hurricane watch was issued for St. Lucia as Tropical Storm Bret barreled toward the eastern Caribbean on Thursday at near-hurricane strength.
Weather
Morning forecast: Air quality alert continues, high of 92
This weekend brings a chance of rain.
World
Tropical Storm Bret grows stronger as eastern Caribbean islands prepare for heavy flooding
Tropical Storm Bret grew stronger on Wednesday as it took aim at islands in the eastern Caribbean that braced for torrential rainfall, landslides and flooding.