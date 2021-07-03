More from Star Tribune
Nation
With storm looming, demolition of collapsed condo to start
Demolition workers will bring down the remainder of a partially collapsed condo building in South Florida ahead of an approaching storm that has heightened concerns that the structure could crumble dangerously on its own, officials said Saturday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 92, lots of sun
It'll be hot again Sunday, with a chance of storms starting in the afternoon.
Weather
Morning forecast: 92, sunny
We'll see plenty of hot sunshine today, but there's a chance of storms developing Sunday afternoon.
Nation
Death toll from Northwest heat wave expected to keep rising
Each day, more deaths are being linked to the heat wave that struck the Pacific Northwest this past week, with medical staff who treated people overwhelmed by temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) saying the toll from the extreme weather will keep creeping up.
Nation
Florida condo building deemed unsafe, evacuation ordered
The city of North Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of a condominium building Friday after a review found unsafe conditions about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the site of last week's deadly collapse in South Florida.