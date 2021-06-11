Paul Douglas

It may just be a fever-dream hallucination, but my brain keeps skipping back to the heat wave and drought of 1988: 44 days above 90F in the Twin Cities that summer. It was brutal, a nationwide heat wave that crippled agriculture. Odds are it won't be nearly that bad, but the longer the heat drags on the more I'm pretty convinced that summer heat (and growing drought) will continue to be big story going forward. No sign of a change in the pattern anytime soon...