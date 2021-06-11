More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 92, chance of storms
It'll be our ninth day with highs in the 90s, and our only chance of rain for the next several days.
Local
Twin Cities roads buckling in extreme heat
Roads are breaking apart as an oppressive heat wave continues to bake the Twin Cities.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 91; chance of PM storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, June 11
Paul Douglas
80s are the New "Cool Front" - Few Thunderstorms Expected Today
It may just be a fever-dream hallucination, but my brain keeps skipping back to the heat wave and drought of 1988: 44 days above 90F in the Twin Cities that summer. It was brutal, a nationwide heat wave that crippled agriculture. Odds are it won't be nearly that bad, but the longer the heat drags on the more I'm pretty convinced that summer heat (and growing drought) will continue to be big story going forward. No sign of a change in the pattern anytime soon...
Nation
Governor tours Arizona fires, calls for special session
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday called a special session of the state Legislature to boost wildfire funding as two large wildfires continue to burn in south-central Arizona.