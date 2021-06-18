More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 91, scattered showers possible
Expect a rainy Father's Day and some cooler weather ahead.
Nation
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast
Officials ordered a floodgate and locks system closed in southeast Louisiana and readied sandbags in Mississippi and Alabama as a broad, disorganized tropical weather system began spinning bands of rain and brisk wind across the northern Gulf of Mexico coast Friday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Hot, dry and windy, high 91; rain for Father's Day
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, June 18
Duluth
Wildfire 50% contained at Minnesota's Scenic State Park
DNR activates burning restrictions for large area of north-central Minnesota.
Nation
EXPLAINER: What's behind the heat wave in the American West?
Much of the American West has been blasted with sweltering heat this week as a high pressure dome combines with the worst drought in modern history to launch temperatures into the triple digits, toppling records even before the official start of summer.