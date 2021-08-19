More from Star Tribune
Nation
Dozens of homes burn as California wildfire siege continues
A small wildfire swept through a mobile home park, leaving dozens of homes in ashes, the latest in a series of explosive blazes propelled by gusts that have torn through Northern California mountains and forests.
World
Tensions grow in Haiti over slow pace of aid after quake
Tensions have been growing in Haiti over the slow pace of aid reaching victims of a powerful weekend earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people and was trailed by the drenching rain of Tropical Storm Grace.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 91, hazy and humid
The drought continues, with no chance of rain until late Friday and some cooler temperatures on the way.
World
Hurricane Grace makes landfall near Mexico's Tulum temples
Hurricane Grace struck Mexico's Caribbean coast just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum early Thursday, pushing a dangerous storm surge. Heavy rain and strong winds threatened to destroy flimsier homes and keep tourists off white sand beaches until it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula.
World
New flames thwart French efforts to fight Riviera wildfire
Just when fire officials thought a huge wildfire near the French Riviera might be slowing down, a new pocket of flames shot up. And just as a water-dumping helicopter finished dousing one hot spot, another ignited.