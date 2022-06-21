More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 90, mostly sunny and breezy
Spring ended with record heat and storms. There's a little more comfortable weather on the way today, with a chance of scattered rain and storms in northern Minnesota.
Nation
One camper killed, another injured during storms in MN
One person is dead and another hospitalized after a tree fell on a camper during severe storms in Douglas County, according to sheriff's officials.
World
Heavy flooding, landslides destroy buildings, roads in China
Heavy rainstorms are causing major flooding and landslides in southern China, destroying buildings, crops and roads, and forcing many people to flee their homes.
Weather
Morning forecast: Less extreme heat, high 90
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, June 21
World
AP PHOTOS: India, Bangladesh floods destroy homes, lives
Early and strong monsoon rains have brought heavy flooding to northeastern India and Bangladesh, killing dozens of people, forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes and cutting millions off from crucial supplies.