More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 90, mainly sunny skies
There's a chance of isolated storms in southern Minnesota tonight, with storms on the way Saturday.
Nation
2 babies killed as tree falls in Alabama, 1 dead in Maine
Two babies were killed when a huge tree crashed into a home during a storm with wind gusts near 50 mph (80 kph) in Alabama, and officials said a third child was killed by a falling tree in Maine.
World
EXPLAINER: What's behind Europe's spate of deadly wildfires?
Major wildfires in Europe are starting earlier in the year, becoming more frequent, doing more damage and getting harder to stop.
Nation
Official: Tree falls on Alabama home in storm, 2 dead
A large tree toppled into a home in the Alabama city of Birmingham during passing storms Thursday, killing two young children and injuring at least three other people, authorities said.