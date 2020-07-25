More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 90, humid, breezy, excessive heat warning, chance storms
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: 90, humid, excessive heat warning, chance of afternoon storms
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Coronavirus
Biden: Trump won't do 'hard work' to open schools
In an interview this week with a Phoenix television station, the Democrat said his opponent was worried about re-election.
Coronavirus
White House: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'
Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany doubled down on President Donald Trump's insistence that U.S. schools reopen in the fall.
Business
Trump signs executive orders to reduce drug prices
At a White House ceremony, Trump signed four executive orders.