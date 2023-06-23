More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
In the wake of chaotic ward convention, Council Member Aisha Chughtai wins Minneapolis DFL backing
Final voting was done by email and tallied on camera.
Sports
Minnesota's firefighting rugby star brings her game home this weekend
A member of Team USA at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil and now a Minneapolis firefighter, Kathryn (KJ) Johnson will participate in a national rugby event Saturday at TCO Stadium.
Afternoon forecast, 90, chance of rain
It's the 10th day this year with 90-degree weather.
St. Paul
Las Vegas man who fired first shot in deadly 2021 St. Paul mass shooting sentenced to 29 years
More than a dozen people were hit by gunfire that night. Marquisha Wiley, 27, died.
Local
Minnesota's wolves are far better at catching fish than previously known
The Voyageurs Wolf Project has tracked wolves teaching themselves to hunt spawning white suckers.