More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 9, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be chilly today, with snow on the way overnight and totals of up to 4 inches in northern Minnesota. Saturday will warm into the 20s, with highs in the teens Sunday.
Business
Storm that slugged South, Midwest brings misery to Northeast
A major winter storm spread misery from the Deep South where a tornado claimed a life and tree limbs snapped under the weight of heavy ice all the way to the nation's northeastern trip where snow and ice caused havoc for travelers on Friday. Hundreds of thousands were without electricity.
World
Madagascar on high alert for Cyclone Batsirai's winds, rain
Madagascar has put six of its regions on high alert as tropical Cyclone Batsirai is forecast to hit the Indian Ocean island's east coast Saturday with intense winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour, according to the Department of Meteorology.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold with snow showers, high 9
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Feb. 4
Sports
Risk-taker Eileen Gu makes China an Olympic force on snow
Eileen Gu was 8 when she started teaching young wannabe daredevils how to do backflips on trampolines during her summer visits to China.