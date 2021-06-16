More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 89, sunny, marginal risk of storms after sunset
Our summery weather continues, with a chance of storms Thursday afternoon and Sunday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm and sunny, high 89
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, June 16
Business
Making hot sauce and working to save wetlands
As storms grow more violent and Louisiana loses more of its coast, the family that makes Tabasco Sauce is fighting erosion in the marshland that buffers its factory from hurricanes and floods.
Paul Douglas
Great News! Soggy Father's Day Shaping Up
After the hottest start to June on record I'm happy to announce a string of 70-degree highs next week. We should end the month on a more tolerable note. Showers and T-storms flare up late tonight and Thursday, mainly southern Minnesota. A sunny Saturday gives way to big puddles for Dad on Father's Day. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
US West swelters in record-busting heat, risking wildfires
Dangerous, record-busting heat spread across the U.S. Southwest on Tuesday and into parts of Utah, Montana and Wyoming as a dome of high pressure hovered over a large swath of the region, pushing temperatures into the triple digits this week and intensifying the risk for wildfires amid a long-running drought.