Weather
Afternoon forecast: 89, mostly sunny
There's a risk of storms mostly in the northern part of the state, with a better chance of rain overnight in the Twin Cities area, and more chances this weekend.
World
Rice fields dry up as Italy's drought lingers on
The worst drought Italy has faced in 70 years is thirsting paddy fields in the river Po valley and jeopardizing the harvest of the premium rice used for risotto.
World
1 dead as mudslides hit southern Austria after heavy rains
Authorities in Austria declared a civil emergency Wednesday after some villages in the southern state of Carinthia were cut off by mudslides and flooding following heavy rainfall. One person was killed and another was reported missing.
Nation
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Desperate families of migrants from Mexico and Central America frantically sought word of their loved ones as authorities began the grim task Tuesday of identifying 51 people who died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer without air conditioning in the sweltering Texas heat.