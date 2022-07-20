More from Star Tribune
World
UK weather turmoil spurs calls to adapt to climate change
Britain's record-breaking heatwave has spurred calls for the government to speed up efforts to adapt to a changing climate, especially after wildfires created the busiest day for London firefighters since bombs rained down on the city during World War II.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 89, hazy sun
There's some wildfire smoke with moderate hits to air quality, and a chance of isolated storms.
Nation
AP PHOTOS: Wildfires surge across Europe in dry, hot weather
In a week of record-breaking heat in Europe, countries in the continent's warmer and drier southern belt have struggled to contain a swath of blazes that have stretched emergency services and blackened skies.
Nation
Evacuation order lifted as Texas wildfires burn amid heat
A mandatory evacuation order issued because of a wildfire in North Texas has been lifted as the threat of fires remained high Wednesday in the state due to hot temperatures, winds and drought conditions, officials said.
Variety
Up in the Bavarian Alps, rugged trails with German cheer
At 23 minutes before midnight, at 1,703 meters (5,600 feet) above sea level, the lashing rain and furious winds outside the darkened bunkroom prompted two questions to turn over in my head: Will the roof of this hut be ripped off in the dead of night? Will I be able to continue my ridge trek to my next destination on the German-Austrian border the next day?