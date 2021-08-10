More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 89, hazy sun, slight chance of scattered storms
We'll have hazy sun with some wildfire smoke and a slight risk of isolated storms.
World
Germany to provide $68 billion in aid for flood-hit regions
The German government agreed Tuesday to provide 58 billion euros ($68 billion) to help rebuild regions hit by devastating floods last month.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chance of storms, high 89
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 10
Nation
Progress made but hot weather could spur California wildfire
California's largest single wildfire in recorded history kept pushing through forestlands as fire crews tried to protect rural communities from flames that have destroyed hundreds of homes.
World
Survivors of Guatemalan mudslide face death or emigration
The day before he left for the United States was a busy one for Victor Cal. He went from relative to relative, collecting money to buy food during the journey north.