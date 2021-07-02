More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 89 and sunny
It feels like summer for the July 4th weekend, with a slight chance of scattered showers Sunday.
Business
Northwest heat wave: Tragedy strikes immigrant family again
On his 38th birthday, Sebastian Francisco Perez, an immigrant from Guatemala, played chess with his nephew. The next day, he went to work at a nursery in a rural Oregon town as the thermometer soared well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius).
Nation
Fires threaten California homes as July Fourth danger looms
Wildfires fueled by bone-dry brush and timber surged through Northern California forests on Friday, burning several homes and forcing thousands to flee mountain communities even as authorities prepared for a hot, crowded Fourth of July weekend that could bring the threat of new blazes.
Politics
Power outages hit Iraq amid scorching temperatures
A widespread power outage hit Iraq on Friday as temperatures reached scorching levels, affecting millions of Iraqis, including those in affluent areas in the capital of Baghdad and stirring concerns of widespread unrest.