Paul Douglas

It's not the heat, it's the humility. And the humidity too. Both temperatures and humidity levels will creep upward in coming days with weekend highs reaching mid-90s, and a heat index that make you want to stake out air conditioned relief - or situate yourself next to a nice, cool lake. This is just the first wave of heat in what I suspect will be a hotter (and drier) than average summer for Minnesota and much of the nation.