Afternoon forecast: 88,mix of clouds and sun
It'll be warm with a chance of showers this evening, with possibly record heat on the way.
Paul Douglas
Hot Enough For 'Ya? It Will Be Soon
It's not the heat, it's the humility. And the humidity too. Both temperatures and humidity levels will creep upward in coming days with weekend highs reaching mid-90s, and a heat index that make you want to stake out air conditioned relief - or situate yourself next to a nice, cool lake. This is just the first wave of heat in what I suspect will be a hotter (and drier) than average summer for Minnesota and much of the nation.
Evening forecast: Low of 63 and partly cloudy; get ready for warmth
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 83, partly cloudy
It's summery, with a heat wave on the way and possible records highs this weekend.