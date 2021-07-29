More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 88, smoky
Nearly the entire state is under an air quality alert, so avoiding the outdoors is advised.
Nation
Severe weather in Wisconsin causes widespread damage
Strong thunderstorms caused widespread damage across Wisconsin, left tens of thousands without power and triggered tornado warnings.
World
Southeast Europe heat wave set to be among worst in decades
A heat wave scorched southeast Europe on Thursday, intensifying wildfires and sending residents flocking to the coast, public fountains and air-conditioned locations to find some relief.
Weather
Morning forecast: Dry and smoky, high 88
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, July 29
World
China flooding brought fear, then washed away livelihoods
The night the rains came, all Yu Ruiping could do was huddle in her market stall. The electricity went out. Her phone went dead. And the water just kept rising.