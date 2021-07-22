More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 88, chance of rain midday
We'll be back in the mid-90s starting tomorrow.
Nation
Western wildfires grow, but better weather helps crews
Lower winds and better weather helped crews using bulldozers and helicopters battling the nation's largest wildfire in southern Oregon while a Northern California wildfire crossed into Nevada, prompting new evacuations as blazes burn across the West.
Nation
Interior secretary talks drought, wildfires on Western visit
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is visiting Denver on Thursday to address the federal government's response to a historic drought as the U.S. West battles massive wildfires and record heat waves.
Duluth
Are dry Gooseberry Falls a sign of some bigger problems?
The Gooseberry River is flowing but at a lower rate. Along with lack of rain, exhausting stores of water in soils and wetlands contribute to low water levels in rivers, a hydrologist and associate professor at the University of Minnesota said.
World
Heavy rain forecast to hit German flood regions over weekend
German regions hit by deadly floods last week could see more heavy rain this weekend, the country's national weather service said Thursday.