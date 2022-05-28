More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 87, mostly sunny and breezy with a chance of storms
It'll feel like summer this holiday weekend, with warm weather, sunshine and chances for storms.
World
First tropical storm forms off Mexico's Pacific coast
Agatha, the first tropical storm of the 2022 hurricane season in the Pacific, formed Saturday off Mexico's southern coast.
Nation
Deaths of 3 Chicago women in early heat wave raise questions, fears
Temperatures barely climbed into the 90s and only for a couple of days. But the discovery of the bodies of three women inside a Chicago senior housing facility this month left the city looking for answers to questions that were supposed to be addressed after a longer and hotter heat wave killed more than 700 people nearly three decades ago.
Weather
Morning forecast: 87, mostly sunny and breezy, with a chance of storms
Skies will clear, but there's another chance for storms later today. The weekend will be hot, with continued chances for storms.
World
15 dead, 3 missing after torrential rains in southern China
At least 15 people have died in torrential rains across southern China, state media reported Saturday.