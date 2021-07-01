More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 87, mix of sun and clouds, breezy
There's a chance of isolated showers, with a warmup on the way.
World
Wildfire threatens British Columbia village that hit 121 F
A wildfire amid a record heat wave in western Canada has forced authorities to order residents to evacuate a village in British Columbia that smashed the country's record for hottest temperature three days in a row this week.
Local
Weather service warns of Lake Michigan swimming danger
The National Weather Service has warned against swimming in Lake Michigan Thursday and Friday because of dangerous conditions in the forecast.
Business
Historic Northwest heat wave may have killed hundreds
Hundreds of deaths in Canada, Oregon and Washington may have been caused by the historic heat wave that baked the Pacific Northwest and shattered all-time temperature records in usually temperate cities.