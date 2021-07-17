More from Star Tribune
Nation
California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons
A rapidly growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe forced the evacuation of a mountain town and the cancellation of an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada, leaving thousands of riders and spectators stranded Saturday and rushing to flee the area.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 87, hazy sunshine
It'll be dry, with rising heat and humidity on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: 87, sunny and still, wildfire haze
We'll have plenty of heat and sun, but smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to drift over Minnesota.
Nation
Erratic Oregon wildfire destroys dozens of homes, expands
Firefighters scrambled Friday to control a raging inferno in southeastern Oregon that's spreading miles a day in windy conditions, one of numerous wildfires across the U.S. West that are straining resources.
Nation
Arizona governor declares emergency after Flagstaff floods
A northern Arizona city was hit a third time with flooding on Friday, sending debris into the streets and forcing them to close.